Dayton Oscar-winning duo get Netflix deal for 2006 film

Another Julia Reichert and Steven Bognar film will soon live on Netflix for people everywhere to watch anytime they want.
“A Lion In The House,” a 2006 documentary by the Emmy and Academy Award-winning Dayton duo, will premiere on the Netflix streaming service on Nov. 10, 2020.
“A Lion In The House” follows the stories of five exceptional children and their families as they battle pediatric cancer, according to PBS.org. From the trauma of diagnosis to the physical toll of treatment, this series documents the stresses that can tear a family apart as well as the courage of children facing the possibility of death with honesty, dignity and humor.
Bognar said the film taught him and Reichert more about love than they knew was possible.
As the film compresses six years into one narrative, PBS stated, it puts viewers in the shoes of parents, physicians, nurses, siblings, grandparents and social workers who struggle to defeat an indiscriminate and predatory disease.
“(Lion) broke our hearts and expanded us as human beings. It was the hardest work we’ve ever done, and it means so much to us that Netflix is bringing the film back to worldwide audiences for the first time in years,” Bognar said.