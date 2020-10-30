Dayton Oscar-winning duo get Netflix deal for 2006 film

“A Lion In The House,” a 2006 documentary by the Emmy and Academy Award-winning Dayton duo, will premiere on the Netflix streaming service on Nov. 10, 2020.

“A Lion In The House” follows the stories of five exceptional children and their families as they battle pediatric cancer, according to PBS.org. From the trauma of diagnosis to the physical toll of treatment, this series documents the stresses that can tear a family apart as well as the courage of children facing the possibility of death with honesty, dignity and humor.