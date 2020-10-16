Dayton veteran fighting cancer reaches goal of 176,200 push-ups

Tirey not only accomplished his goal of raising awareness, but inspired many along the way, including his doctors at The Ohio State University James Cancer Treatment and Research Center.

“To be able to see somebody who is undergoing treatment who is feeling so well that they can do over 500 push-ups a day I think can be really inspiring,” said James hematologist Dr. Jennifer Woyach.

Tirey knows how critical a person’s mental state can be when receiving and facing a diagnosis.

“You need to get out of that ‘woe-is-me’ headspace and into that ‘I’m going to do something about it’ headspace,” Tirey said. “This has given me a mission, something to do. ... It keeps my mind on living."

People are able to watch Tirey’s journey on his Pushing Through Cancer YouTube channel.

“This isn’t something where I’m splicing together a bunch of clips. It is one continuous video because I want it to be authentic and show the real struggle of cancer treatment,” Tirey said. “Hopefully others can use this to fuel their own fire because I truly believe exercise will always make you feel better, even on days when it’s hard.”