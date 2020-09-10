X

Dorothy Lane Market debuts new seasonal Killer Brownie

Just in time for fall, Dorothy Lane Market has created a new delight – Pumpkin Killer Brownie. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
Just in time for fall, Dorothy Lane Market has created a new delight – Pumpkin Killer Brownie. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

Credit: DOROTHY LANE MARKET

Credit: DOROTHY LANE MARKET

What to Love | 2 hours ago
By Lisa Powell

Just in time for fall, Dorothy Lane Market has created a new delight — the Pumpkin Killer Brownie.

The treat features spiced pumpkin purée folded into a moist blonde brownie with crunchy pecans, white chocolate chips, and a velvety layer of that smooth signature caramel, according to a release.

Explore70 reasons we LOVE Dorothy Lane Market

Dorothy Lane Market has been on a mission to bring the pumpkin brownie to life.

Just in time for fall, Dorothy Lane Market has created a new delight – Pumpkin Killer Brownie. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
Just in time for fall, Dorothy Lane Market has created a new delight – Pumpkin Killer Brownie. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

Credit: DOROTHY LANE MARKET

Credit: DOROTHY LANE MARKET

“In the end, the combination of our blonde brownie, caramel, spiced pumpkin, and white chocolate creates a very sweet holiday treat,” said Julia Hoy, The Killer Brownie Company product development and quality manager.

ExploreDorothy Lane Market named one of ‘The 20 Best Regional Supermarket Chains of All Time’

“When we bake these, the spiced pumpkin smell reaches well beyond our facility and into the surrounding neighborhoods.”

The new seasonal brownie is available in Dorothy Lane Market stores and at Shop.DorothyLane.com.

© 2020 Dayton.com. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.