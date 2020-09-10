Dorothy Lane Market debuts new seasonal Killer Brownie

Just in time for fall, Dorothy Lane Market has created a new delight — the Pumpkin Killer Brownie.
The treat features spiced pumpkin purée folded into a moist blonde brownie with crunchy pecans, white chocolate chips, and a velvety layer of that smooth signature caramel, according to a release.
Dorothy Lane Market has been on a mission to bring the pumpkin brownie to life.
Credit: DOROTHY LANE MARKET
“In the end, the combination of our blonde brownie, caramel, spiced pumpkin, and white chocolate creates a very sweet holiday treat,” said Julia Hoy, The Killer Brownie Company product development and quality manager.
“When we bake these, the spiced pumpkin smell reaches well beyond our facility and into the surrounding neighborhoods.”
The new seasonal brownie is available in Dorothy Lane Market stores and at Shop.DorothyLane.com.