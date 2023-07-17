It’s ‘Barbie’ movie release week: Ideas for getting in the pink spirit

In the spirit of the new “Barbie” moving debuting Friday, July 21 in movie theaters across the country, we’re thinking pink.

Here are some of the ways people have been putting Barbie on a pedestal ahead of the release.

Pink desserts

There are a number of local treat stores and bakers advertising their Barbie-themed goodies, such as this one in Fairfield:

And Central Pastry in Middletown:

Play dress-up

Stores have been making sure Barbie’s favorite color pink is showcased for shoppers, such as this one in Centerville:

Special showings

Some movie theaters are having special showings, such as Starlight Drive-In in Amelia (Hamilton County), which is hosting one Thursday, a day ahead of the slated movie release. Starlight will also host a Barbie Jeep Night for Jeep drivers on July 29, and there will be a Barbie-themed photo booth on-site.

Take a trip

The die-hard fans have gone to check out World of Barbie is open in Santa Monica, Calif. It has a real-life Dreamhouse, DreamCamper van, and guests can record a song in the Babie Sound Studio, plus much more. The World of Barbie is so popular it will be open at least through September.

Watch the Barbie DreamHouse Challenge

Sixteen renovators on HGTV and stars of the Food Network have come together to build a real-life Barbie DreamHouse. The work will be shown in a number of shows airing at 8 p.m. Sundays. The first aired July 16.

More Barbie fun online