National show filmed in Springfield ‘a wonderful opportunity’ for community

The cast members included Turner, Nyx Berry, Melissa Tuttle, Liliana Dobyns, Josh Weston, Tonya Arnold, Danielle Finch and Mike Compton. Berry went by Nat in the show.

Produced by ABC Disney and Springfield native John Legend’s Get Lifted Film Co., the premise was to show how the arts can lift a struggling community.

Seven people in the cast, chorus members and others gathered at Mother Stewart’s Brewing Co. for a viewing party Wednesday. The event was highly anticipated and marked the first time many of the cast had seen each other since filming. Hugs and smiles abounded.

Legend, who appeared at the beginning of the broadcast to explain the premise, chose David Brown, the founder and creative director of The Harmony Project, a Columbus organization created to bring people and communities together through the arts and education, to lead the production.

The show followed Brown as he recruited the cast members and set up the rehearsal at the John Legend Theater for the community singalong event on Springfield’s Esplanade near the Heritage Center of Clark County and COHatch. Along the way, it showed the cast bonding and sharing their lives while doing activities to improve the community.

As countless pilots for proposed series are produced each season, many never make it to air. Even Brown had no idea of an air date prior to its announcement in October.

As “Finding Harmony” began at 10 p.m., cheers filled the air as Legend and Brown set up the show, as well as when Springfield and familiar sights appeared. It segued to Brown visiting and looking for cast talent and inviting people to join the singalong.

Multiple scenes included Brown working with the cast and chorus on the song “I Lived” by One Republic, which they had less than a week to rehearse. Compton was the group’s rocker and played with several known heavy metal bands, and his honesty led to humorous moments, but found himself getting into the song’s positive message as the show progressed.

“All of that was the real me,” Compton admitted afterward.

Turner, Berry and Weston were selected by Brown as soloists, with each finding lyrics of “I Lived” relating to their lives.

The group spent the week on projects including working on the monarch butterfly mural on the back of the State Theater and volunteering to deliver food for Second Harvest Food Bank. They shared personal stories, including needing food assistance, growing up in poverty, not always realizing the struggles of others and coming out as non-binary.

Turner and Compton found common ground in having family members who suffered with Alzheimer’s disease. Tuttle is reminded of the project every time she drives by the mural.

The last few minutes showed highlights of the energetic community singalong to “I Lived.” Following the show, the cast members performed an a cappella version of it on Mother’s stage.

“I thought it captured in 42 minutes how beautiful Springfield is,” Turner said.

The cast will use their “Finding Harmony” experience in various ways.

Berry plans on going to New York next spring to try out for Broadway and Off-Broadway shows and hopes to inspire to others to be themselves; Compton wants to pitch music star Post Malone on a heavy metal album; Tuttle hopes it will help the community grow and connect.

“I found out so much about myself, about who I am,” Berry said.

Weston and Micaella Clay, a chorus member who has performed with the Harmony Project for several years, would like to keep this momentum in Springfield and form a similar project here.

“You see people in a different light. I hope we can bring some type of classes or entertainment group,” Weston said.

All said they have forged lasting friendships with each other.

As for the future of “Finding Harmony” as a series, that’s up to ABC, according to Brown, who attended the viewing party. He was proud the project he waited 2.5 years to get going came to light. Whatever happens, he thought Springfield was fitting as a very American story of today.

“I am so proud of Springfield,” Brown said.

For anyone who missed Wednesday’s broadcast, “Finding Harmony” can be viewed on the Hulu subscription streaming service.