New Tipp City mural joins iconic ‘ghost signs’ in historic downtown

Dayton artist Atalie Gagnet, a native of Tipp City and 2001 graduate of Tippecanoe High School, was commissioned by Lisa Santucci, director of the Tipp City Public Library, to design and paint the mural. Gagnet’s memorable and extensive portfolio of work in the Dayton area includes the Dayton Inspires mural on the side of Brim, the Bring Some Lovin’ Here Today mural, a collaboration with fellow Dayton artist Tiffany Clark, on the side of Blind Bob’s (both located in the Oregon District) plus murals on the side of Wheat Penny (Oregon East) and The Brightside Music & Event Venue (Webster Station).

Lisa Santucci, director of the Tipp City Public Library and Atalie Gagnet, artist. PHOTO COURTESY OF THE TIPP CITY PUBLIC LIBRARY Credit: Tipp City Public Library Credit: Tipp City Public Library

Plans for the mural came to life in 2016 while Santucci was attending a city meeting, she recalled, “There was some talk about a new guide for the city and there was mention of the phrase ‘Worth a Trip to Tipp’ and the desires to create a new one. I don’t always pay attention during meetings and I like to doodle. I created a doodle that I thought would be the new tag line...‘See Yourself In Tipp’ and used the letter I for a person. It had a book and words and was a mural that allowed people to engage with it.”

After the city meeting that inspired Santucci, it took years to get the project rolling. In the spring of 2018, Nick Hoover, owner of the Coldwater Café, envisioned the alley between the restaurant and library becoming an outdoor dining area. “I went to Nick to discuss the mural and we came up with the idea for the outdoor shared space,” said Santucci.

Once the shared alley space was approved by the city, Santucci started work on the mural. “Working with cities is like an oil tanker. There’s movement, but it’s slow,” she said. After several delays, the alley patio was completed in June 2019.

Gagnet added, “Lisa was referred to me by a friend. When we met, she shared her vision and I let it ruminate for awhile.”

Lisa Santucci, director of the Tipp City Public Library, stands in front of the wall where a proposed mural will be done by an artist who is a Tipp City graduate. The site is downtown Tipp City, between the library and Coldwate Café. MARSHALL GORBY/STAFF

The fundraising process for the mural was multifaceted. “Over 65% of the total cost was funded by grants from the Tipp City Foundation and the Tipp City Area Arts Council,” said Santucci. Additionally, many personal donations have been made by the community.

Gagnet dedicated a month to designing the mural. “I was inspired looking at mid-century modern design book covers. The slightly askew black line detail is based on a printing press’ registration mistake,” she said.

Seventy words were submitted by the community for possible inclusion on the mural. The 10 words that made the final cut that capture the essence of Tipp City: quaint, welcoming, home, historical, opportunity, neighborly, family, community, surprising and train.

The painting process on the mural started in late September 2020. “It’s complex working with someone else’s concept and delicately bringing it into reality,” she said.

Here's a look at the painting process of the new "See Yourself in Tipp" mural on the wall of the Tipp City Public Library facing the Coldwater Café at their shared outdoor patio space in October 2020. PHOTO COURTESY OF THE TIPP CITY PUBLIC LIBRARY Credit: Tipp City Public Library Credit: Tipp City Public Library

Projects in public spaces can definitely spark the curiosity of the community. “I had more people stop to say ‘Hi’ than I could have imagined. I also had some setbacks with the production, but that’s all part of it. It was a special experience to be back sharing my skills with the library and seeing people I hadn’t seen in 20-plus years,” said Gagnet.

Here's a look at the painting process of the new "See Yourself in Tipp" mural on the wall of the Tipp City Public Library facing the Coldwater Café at their shared outdoor patio space in October 2020. PHOTO COURTESY OF THE TIPP CITY PUBLIC LIBRARY Credit: Tipp City Public Library Credit: Tipp City Public Library

Atalie Gagnet, a Tippecanoe High School graduate known for her murals, works on finishing a mural on the east wall of the Tipp City Public Library on Oct. 22. CONTRIBUTED

Since the completion of the “See Yourself in Tipp” mural, Santucci visits nearly every day in hopes of seeing the mural in all the different lights of the day and seasons. She added, “I’ve eaten out there many times, mostly alone so I can look at it.”

Continued maintenance on the mural is needed in order to preserve it for future generations. Anyone interested in making a donation can contact Santucci at (937) 667-3826 ext. 201 or director@tippcitylibrary.org. In the future, there will be a donor special recognition wall near the mural that includes the name of the person and/or organization who supported the project.

Lisa Santucci, Director of the Tipp City Public Library demonstrates how to take a photo at the new "See Yourself in Tipp" mural on October 31, 2020. TOM GILLIAM Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

Will there be more murals in downtown Tipp City’s future? Santucci shared her optimism. “I wish and I am hopeful. I would like to do more. I think it’s amazing.” Gagnet added, “I’m certainly for hire!”

The new "See Yourself in Tipp" mural on the wall of the Tipp City Public Library facing the Coldwater Café at their shared alley outdoor patio space on October 31, 2020, shortly after its completion. TOM GILLIAM Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

For more information about the Tipp City Public Library, visit tippcitylibrary.org, facebook.com/tippcitylibrary and @tippcitylibrary on Instagram. To view more of Gagnet’s mural work, visit ataliegagnet.com and/or follow her on Instagram at @nocatsinamerica. If you visit the mural and take a picture, you’re encouraged to tag the social media pages listed above.

