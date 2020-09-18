Seniors get a dose of puppy love to help cure blues during pandemic

The original plan was that the enrichment team would care for the employees' dogs the majority of the day, so they were able to still do their job. However, Schutte said the residents rarely let the pups out of their site.

The pandemic has made the bond between residents and employees stronger than ever, Schutte said.

“With COVID-19 it’s kind of like a blessing in disguise because we have been able to spend more one-on-one time with our residents than we ever have,” Schutte said. “(It’s really about just figuring out what brings joy to them so I kind of look at it as a positive because I was able to identify that they need this one-on-one interaction.”

"Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, StoryPoint has been working around the clock to develop creative ways to plan engaging activities and simultaneously uphold the highest safety measures and puppy play seemed to win over the residents' hearts, according to a StoryPoint release.

