‘We Don’t Talk About Burrow’ parody video scores big for Bengals fan

After writing the song, she approached her husband, Aaron Nordyke, and said, “so, I had an idea.”

Over the next 36 hours, they recorded the various pieces of the video that features various characters from the Bengals and Chiefs, and representations of other teams, they had a complete music video.

“I didn’t have any expectations,” she said when she posted it on Jan. 28. “I was like, ‘Let’s throw it out there. Maybe people on Bengals Reddit would think it was funny.’”

Facebook helped give her a viral video with friends and friends of friends sharing the video. As of Tuesday afternoon, the video has been viewed more than 78,000 times with more than 1,100 likes.

“I think most of the credit should go to Lin-Manuel Miranda for writing such a catchy song. I just changed the words a little”

So why do the video?

“I grew up in Cincinnati and moved away in 2010 to Kansas City and never stopped loving the Bengals. It was kind of a way I could incorporate the city I live in right now,” said the Ursuline Academy graduate. “I was surprised how many of my Kansas City friends loved it and shared it, too.”

Lewis said she wasn’t trying to be mean to her Kansas City Chiefs friends, but after going to Chiefs playoff watch parties the last few years, she felt it was okay to gloat a little.

While she will “never say never,” on creating another parody video ― she says she has a weird random talent about being really good at writing song parodies ― Lewis said she doesn’t know if she’ll be able to function if the Bengals win the Super Bowl.