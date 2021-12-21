Hamburger icon
Where is he now? Follow Santa Claus with satellites and radar

NORAD Santa Tracker: Follow Santa Claus with satellites and radar
NORAD Santa Tracker: Follow Santa Claus with satellites and radar

By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer
Updated 15 hours ago

Santa Claus has already set out on his magical Christmas Eve journey to deliver presents to girls and boys around the world.

Join NORAD as it tracks the jolly old elf with satellites and radar, keeping watch over St. Nick’s path from the North Pole as he guides his reindeer-driven sleigh.

The North American Aerospace Defense Command tracks everything that flies in and around North America 24 hours a day, 365 days a year in defense of the homeland. On Dec. 24, NORAD has a special mission to also track Santa.

Millions of people each year visit the NORAD Tracks Santa website, www.noradsanta.org and on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram as well. There also is a NORAD Tracks Santa mobile app.

NORAD has been tracking Santa’s annual flight since 1955 when a young girl accidentally dialed the unlisted phone number for the Continental Air Defense Command operations center in Colorado. The girl thought she was calling Santa Claus after seeing a promotion in a local newspaper, according to the command.

Air Force Col. Harry Shoup, the commander on duty that night, realized the call was a mistake but assured the child his agency would guarantee Santa a safe journey from the North Pole.

That began the tradition, picked up by NORAD when it was formed in 1958.

