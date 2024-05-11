PHOTOS: The 2024 Downtown Dayton Housing Tour

Hosted by the Downtown Dayton Partnership, the Downtown Dayton Housing Tour happened on Saturday, May 11, 2024. Featured activities included the debut of Curio at Courthouse Square (a shipping container turned entertainment hub), Dayton Urban Sketchers, a performance by The Human Race Theatre Company, a 1928 Jesse Vincent Speedster on display from America’s Packard Museum and live music. Locations featured in this gallery include the Mansion on Monument (short term rental & wine retail), Patterson Lofts at The Livery (under construction) and The 503 (now leasing). TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER