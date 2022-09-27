Dayton Funk All-Stars to play pop-up concert at Employment Opportunity Center

From Sunday from 3 to 7 p.m., the Montgomery County Employment Opportunity Center at 4303 W. Third St. in Dayton is having an open house to showcase the different services it offers. In addition to the open house, there will be live music, line dancing, raffles prizes, food trucks and local vendors.

Jimmy’s Angels will also preform during the event. Montgomery County Commission President Carolyn Rice will provide opening remarks around 3:15 p.m.