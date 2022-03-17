Dayton International Airport renovations to improve functionality

Renovations to six areas of the Dayton International Airport are expected to improve function and increase circulation for travelers.
While travelers may see some dust during renovations, the improvements should be completed by December.
“The upgrades across the airport continue our path to needed renovation while making the airport more efficient and sustainable,” said Director of Aviation Gil Turner. “We want travelers to have a truly enjoyable and enhanced experience when they travel to and through Dayton.”
The six areas being upgraded include:
- TSA checkpoint: The hallway exit lane and recomposure area will be expanded to allow more travelers and lanes. The former CNBC shop will become part of the recomposure area and the entire checkpoint will receive new terrazzo flooring or carpeting and new ceilings, column covers, lighting, HVAC and wall finishes.
- Elevator renovation: Older elevators in concourses A and B will have new machinery, cab finishes and controls. They will also receive updates and code compliance modifications.
- Roof replacement: A new silicone-based coating/granule roofing will be used over approximately 150,000 square feet over the terminals, central concourse and concourses A and B.
- Window replacement: Windows in concourses A and B will be replaced with larger storefront system openings. Exterior and interior walls near the windows will also be painted.
- Cooling towers: Two cooler towers will be replaced with two new open-circuit, induced-draft, crossflow cooling towers which will include new piping power and controls, as well as a modified steel frame supporting the units.
- Brick masonry: Brick on the north side of the baggage tunnel bridge and the roof of the aircraft rescue and firefighting house will have mortar repaired.
