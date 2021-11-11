UD law school partners with Ohio’s pardon project

The expansion is possible due to $1 million in funds allotted by the state’s operating budget, according to a media release. Each partner will receive grant funding to hire additional faculty and staff to oversee the screening process for potential pardon candidates and for providing free help to those who meet the project’s guidelines.

To apply for the Ohio Governor’s Expedited Pardon Project, Ohioans must meet the following:

Applicant must have been released from court supervision or the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction supervision at least 10 years prior

Applicant must not have committed any additional crimes, excluding minor traffic citations, in at least 10 years

Applicant must have made good faith efforts to meet all sentencing requirements, such as paying fines or restitution

Applicant must have a post-offense employment history or compelling reason why they have not been employed

Applicant must have a history of volunteering and community service

Applicant must not have been convicted of any disqualifying offense

Caption Those applying to the Ohio Governor’s Expedited Pardon Project cannot have been convicted of a disqualifying offense. Chart courtesy Gov. Mike DeWine's Office.

Participation in the program does not guarantee a pardon. Those who meet the criteria mentioned above will have an expedited hearing with the Ohio Parole Board and those impacted by the case, including victims, families, judges and prosecutors, will be able to voice objections to a potential pardon. Applicants who do not meeting the Ohio Governor’s Expedited Pardon Project’s criteria can still apply for a pardon following the traditional route.

For more information on the Ohio Governor’s Expedited Pardon Project and to apply, visit www.ohioexpeditedpardon.org.