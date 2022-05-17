Local law enforcement receives almost $300K in state funds for drug enforcement

The fund is part of Ohio’s RecoveryOhio initiative, created by executive order in 2019 to support aggressive methods to combat the opioid epidemic.

Through the initiative, Ohio has given millions of dollars to local law enforcement, including about $190,000 awarded to area drug task forces last February, with about $50,000 of that also going to the Greater Warren County Drug Task Force.

The Greater Warren County Drug Task Force assists drug enforcement in Warren County and Wilmington, Ohio, according to the task force’s website.