Voting early? Here is what is on your ballot.

Voting booths will be cleaned and socially distanced again in 2021's May primary and special election. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF
Elections | 1 hour ago
By Chris Stewart

Ohioans who want to vote early in-person for the May 4 primary and special election can do so.

Voters in four area counties will decide 19 funding measures for schools, police and fire protection, roads and bridges, as well as for a health district and library. Here’s a look at area ballots:

Area candidates and issues on the May 4 ballot. (Incumbents noted.)

MONTGOMERY COUNTY

Montgomery County candidates

Dayton mayor

Rennes Bowers

Gary Leitzell

Jeffrey J. Mims Jr.

Dayton City Commission (two seats)

Stacey D. Benson-Taylor

Valerie N. Duncan

Darryl Fairchild (I)

Jared Grandy

Scott Sliver

Shenise Turner-Sloss

Jordan Wortham

Huber Heights Mayor

Jeffrey Gore (I)

Ed Lyons

Glenn T. Otto

Huber Heights Council District 3

Kate Baker (I)

Joseph Hendrix

Frank Wylie

Montgomery County levy and tax issues

Brookville

Parks and recreation, additional 0.96 mill

Streets, roads and bridges, additional 3.85 mills

Harrison Twp.

Police, renewal 6 mills

Miami Twp. (unincorporated)

Fire, replacement 3.65 mills

Trotwood

Current expenses, renewal 5.75 mills

Montgomery County other issues

City of Dayton charter amendments

  • Detail mayor’s responsibilities
  • Compensation for commission members
  • Commission meetings by electronic means during an emergency
  • Police and firefighter recruit appointments
  • Expand employee’s rights to engage in political activity
  • Water as a public utility not to be leased or transferred

GREENE COUNTY

Greene County levy issues

Beavercreek City School District

Emergency levy renewal, 8.7 mills

Beavercreek

Streets, roads and bridges, renewal 3.4 mills

Beavercreek Twp. (unincorporated)

Streets, roads and bridges, renewal 1.5 mills

Bellbrook-Sugarcreek Local School District

Emergency, additional 4.9 mills

Fairborn City School District

Emergency, renewal 7 mills

Xenia Community City School District

Construction bond, additional 2.3 mills

Permanent improvements, renewal 1.3 mills

MIAMI COUNTY

Miami County candidates

Troy 3rd Ward Council

Joseph Girolamo

Samuel J. Pierce

Miami County levy and income tax issues

Miami County Combined Health District

Operating expenses, renewal 0.4 mill

Piqua City School District (Piqua Public Library)

Current library expenses, renewal 1.3 mills plus increase 0.5 mill

Tipp City

Capital improvement income tax, renewal 0.25%

Troy City School District

Current expenses, renewal 5.8 mills

Troy City School District (Troy-Hayner Cultural Center)

Cultural center operating expenses, renewal 0.85 mill

WARREN COUNTY

Warren County levy issues

Lebanon City School District

Operating expenses, renewal 2.83 mills

Springboro Community School District

General and permanent improvements, additional 2 mills

