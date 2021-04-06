Voting early? Here is what is on your ballot.

Ohioans who want to vote early in-person for the May 4 primary and special election can do so.
Voters in four area counties will decide 19 funding measures for schools, police and fire protection, roads and bridges, as well as for a health district and library. Here’s a look at area ballots:
Area candidates and issues on the May 4 ballot. (Incumbents noted.)
MONTGOMERY COUNTY
Montgomery County candidates
Dayton mayor
Rennes Bowers
Gary Leitzell
Jeffrey J. Mims Jr.
Dayton City Commission (two seats)
Stacey D. Benson-Taylor
Valerie N. Duncan
Darryl Fairchild (I)
Jared Grandy
Scott Sliver
Shenise Turner-Sloss
Jordan Wortham
Huber Heights Mayor
Jeffrey Gore (I)
Ed Lyons
Glenn T. Otto
Huber Heights Council District 3
Kate Baker (I)
Joseph Hendrix
Frank Wylie
Montgomery County levy and tax issues
Brookville
Parks and recreation, additional 0.96 mill
Streets, roads and bridges, additional 3.85 mills
Harrison Twp.
Police, renewal 6 mills
Miami Twp. (unincorporated)
Fire, replacement 3.65 mills
Trotwood
Current expenses, renewal 5.75 mills
Montgomery County other issues
City of Dayton charter amendments
- Detail mayor’s responsibilities
- Compensation for commission members
- Commission meetings by electronic means during an emergency
- Police and firefighter recruit appointments
- Expand employee’s rights to engage in political activity
- Water as a public utility not to be leased or transferred
GREENE COUNTY
Greene County levy issues
Beavercreek City School District
Emergency levy renewal, 8.7 mills
Beavercreek
Streets, roads and bridges, renewal 3.4 mills
Beavercreek Twp. (unincorporated)
Streets, roads and bridges, renewal 1.5 mills
Bellbrook-Sugarcreek Local School District
Emergency, additional 4.9 mills
Fairborn City School District
Emergency, renewal 7 mills
Xenia Community City School District
Construction bond, additional 2.3 mills
Permanent improvements, renewal 1.3 mills
MIAMI COUNTY
Miami County candidates
Troy 3rd Ward Council
Joseph Girolamo
Samuel J. Pierce
Miami County levy and income tax issues
Miami County Combined Health District
Operating expenses, renewal 0.4 mill
Piqua City School District (Piqua Public Library)
Current library expenses, renewal 1.3 mills plus increase 0.5 mill
Tipp City
Capital improvement income tax, renewal 0.25%
Troy City School District
Current expenses, renewal 5.8 mills
Troy City School District (Troy-Hayner Cultural Center)
Cultural center operating expenses, renewal 0.85 mill
WARREN COUNTY
Warren County levy issues
Lebanon City School District
Operating expenses, renewal 2.83 mills
Springboro Community School District
General and permanent improvements, additional 2 mills