BreakingNews
New restaurant opens in former location of El Greco’s Pizza Villa
X
Dark Mode Toggle

PHOTOS: D’oir’s Restaurant to hold grand opening Saturday

© 2023 Dayton.com.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top