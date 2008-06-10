BreakingNews
Victor’s Taco Shop to open this week on Far Hills near Kettering

PHOTOS: Izakaya at the Mall at Fairfield Commons in Beavercreek

1 / 8
Tatun Pelora, serves up a drink Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024 at Izakaya at the Mall at Fairfield Commons. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF
© 2024 Dayton.com.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top