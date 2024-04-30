PHOTOS: Sneak peek inside Jimmy’s Italian Cuisine & Bar in Dayton

1 / 11
Jimmy’s Italian Cuisine & Bar is opening its doors in downtown Dayton at 824 E. Fifth St. on Wednesday, May 1. Pictured is Owner Mo Jusufi with his wife, Mira, and two sons. NATALIE JONES/STAFF
© 2024 Dayton.com.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top