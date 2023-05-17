BreakingNews
Steak Thyme constructs over 650-foot-long cheesesteak, breaking previous record
X

PHOTOS: Steak Thyme beats record with over 650-foot-long cheesesteak

© 2023 Dayton.com.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top