BreakingNews
JUST IN: Beach Boys tour includes show at Kettering’s Fraze Pavilion

PHOTOS: Take a look inside Chiapas Mexican Grill near Dayton Mall

1 / 11
Chiapas Mexican Grill has opened a third restaurant location in the Dayton area at 8971 Kingsridge Drive in Miami Twp. near the Dayton Mall. NATALIE JONES/STAFF
© 2024 Dayton.com.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top