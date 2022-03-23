VOICES: It’s time to bring back the Gem City Jam

We are so fortunate in Dayton to have two Division 1 basketball programs. One is the acknowledged, longtime cornerstone; the other, based on recent history, is the rising up-and-comer. The two universities have long competed against each other in virtually every other sport with no apparent issues. Perhaps the time has finally come for the two schools to again compete in men’s basketball as well.

Bring back the Gem City Jam. Make it a game that not only generates massive annual local interest but benefits a deserving local charity each year: URS, Ronald McDonald House, House of Bread, United Way, Artemis Center, Red Cross, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Habitat for Humanity, the list goes on.

The Wright State Raiders stepped on the court at UD Arena the other night and the earth did not spin off its axis. The cheers of “Let’s Go Raiders” resounded through the building and it is still standing. And according to legendary DDN sports columnist Tom Archdeacon, UD Athletic Director Neil Sullivan and Wright State Athletic Director Bob Grant, two men for whom I have the highest respect, were seen that night having an amiable pregame chat. Let’s hope they keep talking. Sometimes, just doing the right thing for the right reason is reason enough.

Mark Allan retired in September 2021 after anchoring the local news on WDTN-TV for 25 years. He remains an avid sports enthusiast.