‘Bedecked and bejeweled,’ Elvis Presley packed UD Arena 49 years ago

This wasn’t the first or last concert the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll performed in Dayton.

His first performance was May 27, 1956 at the University of Dayton Fieldhouse, just four months after he released “Heartbreak Hotel,” his first number one single.

A review in the Dayton Daily News described 3,000 “mostly teenagers” waiting for more than two hours for that show.

Elvis Presley, performs at the University of Dayton Fieldhouse in 1956. DAYTON DAILY NEWS ARCHIVE / WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY SPECIAL COLLECTIONS AND ARCHIVE

“Then, when he finally appeared, they screamed and shrieked all the way through his 30-minute performance so that it’s doubtful if anyone heard more than a couple of words from him, sung or spoken,” wrote the reviewer.

For his final performance in Dayton at UD Arena on Oct. 26, 1976, Elvis flew into Dayton in the early morning hours on a white Boeing 707 named after his daughter, Lisa Marie.

He was whisked into a limousine and driven to the Stouffer’s Dayton Plaza Hotel, now the Crowne Plaza. The freight elevator took him to the ninth floor, where a suite awaited. To ensure his security the entire floor was reserved for him.

A review in the Dayton Daily News written by Vince Staten said 13,750 people “jammed into a frenzied state of spellbound anticipation.”

Elvis Presley brought down the house at the University of Dayton Arena April 7, 1972. DAYTON DAILY NEWS April 8, 1977

The story described the entrance the “King of Rock and Roll” made this way:

“Out of the darkness came the opening strains of the ’2001′ theme and the screams from the lower arena seats near the portal. The entire audience leaned forward. There was magic in the air. And then he hit the spotlight. First the jet black hair. Then the white collar, turned up. And then the body, attired in a white jump-suit with an orange and gold sunburst on the back and front. It was all screams.”

During his career, Elvis also performed at Troy’s Hobart Arena Nov. 24, 1956 and again at UD Arena Oct. 6, 1974. He performed his final concert in Indianapolis June 26, 1977. He died in Memphis Aug. 16, 1977.