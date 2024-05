The 72nd annual Dayton Hamvention took over the Greene County Fairgrounds & Expo Center in Xenia from Friday, May 17 through Sunday, May 19, 2024. Sponsored by the Dayton Amateur Radio Association, the event is the largest ham radio convention in the world. Over 500 indoor exhibits and 2,500 outdoor exhibits, showcasing the latest in amateur radio equipment, technology, computer software and hardware were featured. Here are scenes from Saturday. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER