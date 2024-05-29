PHOTOS: Kettering Block Party 2024 at Fraze Pavilion

The City of Kettering celebrated the unofficial start of summer with a community block party at Fraze Pavilion on Wednesday, May 29, 2024. Attendees of the event enjoyed free hot dogs, chips and DQ Dilly Bars while learning about the city’s departments and services at their booths via interactive displays. Community partners were also present to provide information. A performance by the Kettering Civic Band was featured on the Fraze stage. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER