1 in 4 Ohioans complete COVID vaccine

While vaccinations are increasing, so are hospitalizations and cases.

The state reported more than 1,300 hospitalized COVID patients for the third day in a row and more than 2,000 daily cases for the fourth straight day.

Over the last 21 days, Ohio is averaging 1,962 cases a day and 102 hospitalizations a day. More than 150 hospitalizations were recorded in the last day. It’s the fourth straight day more than 100 hospitalizations were reported in Ohio.

Since the pandemic has started, the state has reported 1,050,115 total cases and 54,787 total hospitalizations.

Ohio recorded 15 ICU admissions, bringing its total to 7,619.

The state reported 74 deaths on Friday. Ohio updates COVID death data twice a week. The day a death is reported does not reflect the date of death. Throughout the pandemic, Ohio has recorded 18,991 total deaths.