Coronavirus: 1 in 3 Ohioans have received 1 dose of vaccine

“This loan was caused by the global pandemic,” he said. “Paying this off now will free Ohio employers from this burden so they can instead focus on getting employees across our state back to work.”

Wednesday marked the seventh day in a row that Ohio recorded more than 1,000 hospitalized coronavirus patients. It also recoded its highest number of daily hospitalizations in 21 days yesterday, with 169.

After a surge in cases and hospitalizations at the end of 2020, Ohio appeared to turn the corner earlier this year, with cases and hospitalizations plateauing in March. Now both metrics are beginning to increase again.

Ohio reported more than 2,000 daily cases for the third time in seven days on Wednesday. The 2,918 cases reported on Monday also included cases from Sunday and was not included in the three days over 2,000 cases. The 2,064 cases recorded Wednesday was nearly 300 more than Ohio’s 21-day average of 1,771 cases.

The 169 hospitalizations reported on Wednesday was the most since 156 hospitalizations were recorded on March 18. Over the last 21 days the state has reported an average of 90 hospitalizations a day.