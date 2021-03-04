Coronavirus: Same 5 states on Ohio travel advisory for 3rd week in a row

The Ohio Department of Health updated its travel advisory list Wednesday night for states with coronavirus positivity rates of 15% and higher. The positivity rate represents the percentage of people who test positive for COVID-19 compared to the number tested during the past seven days.

The five states on the list are Alabama, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas and South Dakota. Idaho and South Dakota have the highest positivity rate at 24% each. Ohio’s positivity rate is 5%, down from 8% last week.