DeWine announces guidelines for sporting, entertainment events

Sports and entertainment events will be able to welcome spectators again, Gov. Mike DeWine announced.
Facilities will be able to reopen at 25% maximum indoor capacity and 30% outdoor capacity if they follow established guidelines. If the state’s situation improves this spring and summer, more spectators could be allowed.
Spectators must be seated in pods of six people or less. Pods must be at least 6 feet apart.
Face masks will be required for employees and customers, the governor said. Facilities should also have pathways for spectators that allow for social distancing.
General admission for lawn seating or standing room is allowed as long as masks are worn and social distancing is marked and maintained.
“The caution is the variant is out there in Ohio,” DeWine said Tuesday. “It could become dominant in Ohio by the latter part of March. We don’t know what’s going to happen after that.”
The governor added that guidance for proms, banquet centers, wedding receptions, parades, festivals and fairs will be available soon.
The state recently approved the Columbus Blue Jackets to allow 10% of capacity, about 1,953 fans, at games starting next month, the Associated Press reported.
Fans are required to wear masks and will be socially distanced.