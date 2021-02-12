Coronavirus: DeWine to give update on vaccination of school employees

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine this evening will give an update on the COVID-19 vaccination of school employees.
Educators and employees of schools for kindergarten through 12th grades became eligible Feb. 1 to receive the coronavirus vaccine as part of the state’s Phase 1B of the vaccine rollout plan.
Middletown City Schools employees on Jan. 27 became the first in the state to receive their first coronavirus vaccine dose.
The governor said last month that more than 96% of the state’s public school systems are committed to returning to hybrid or full in-person learning by March 1.