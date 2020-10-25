X

Eric Trump to visit Tipp City on Wednesday

Supporters fill the Cedar Springs Pavilion in Tipp City, waiting to hear Donald Trump Jr. on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020. ISMAIL TURAY JR./STAFF

President Donald Trump’s campaign announced Sunday that Eric Trump will make a stop in Tipp City later this week.

He is scheduled to speak at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday at Cedar Springs Pavilion.

Trump will also hold an event in Columbus later that evening.

People who wish to attend the event must register for tickets.

This is the third Trump campaign visit to Tipp City in the last month, with all three campaign events at the same venue.

Almost a month ago, Donald Trump Jr. went to Cedar Springs Pavilion for a campaign rally on Sept. 30.

Most recently Second Lady Karen Pence also went to Cedar Springs. Her stop came on Oct. 22

President Donald Trump won Ohio in 2016 by 8 percentage points, and most experts believed Ohio would not be a battleground in 2020, becoming more solidly a red state. However, polls this summer and fall have show the race close, with Trump leading but within the margin of error of the poll.

The president came to Ohio on Saturday, underscoring the importance of the state. No Republican ever has won the White House without winning Ohio.

