Festivals, fireworks to return to Englewood this year

Englewood City Council has given the green light for festivals, fairs and fireworks for this summer and into the fall.
Activities were canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic as people were ordered to shelter in place to prevent the spread of the virus.
“I believe council is ready for some ‘normalcy’ without risking public health. The governor’s directives appear to support open gatherings if reasonable precautions are exercised,” said city manager Eric Smith. “The landscape has improved dramatically from last year, but precautions are still prudent.”
This year, residents can participate in annual neighborhood garage sales, fireworks at Centennial Park for July 4, trick-or-treating for Halloween, the holiday open house in November, and the two-day Englewood Arts Festival in August.
“Consequently, fireworks audiences will be encouraged to remain in their vehicles and/or practice safe distancing. The festival is several months away so vaccinations should be largely completed by then,” he said. “Masks will still be encouraged along with safe distancing and the festival is an open-air event.”
The events are subject to cancellation based on the spread of the virus and other recommendations that may come down from the Ohio Department of Health.