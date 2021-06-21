Fewer than 200 COVID cases reported for 2nd straight day in Ohio

On June 1, the state averaged 801 cases a day and 81 hospitalizations a day in the last three weeks. Monday the 21-day case average was 338 and 51 for hospitalizations, according to ODH.

In the last day, Ohio has reported 39 hospitalizations, bringing its total to 60,216. The state also reported four ICU admissions.

More than 5.5 million people in the state have received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine as of Monday and 5,058,000 have finished it.

Just over 47% of Ohioans have started the vaccine.

Today is the final Vax-a-Million drawing, with the winners to be announced Wednesday. Over the last month, four people have won $1 million and four have been awarded full college scholarships as part of the state’s campaign to increase awareness and encourage Ohioans to get vaccinated against COVID.

Gov. Mike DeWine said last week that the state is working on additional vaccine incentives, which will be announced once the Vax-a-Million campaign finishes.