Ohio reports fewest number of daily COVID cases in three weeks

The state reported 69 hospitalizations compared to its average of 74 and six ICU admissions in the last day, compared to it’s 21-day average of nine.

Throughout the pandemic Ohio has reported 59,603 total hospitalizations and 8,181 total ICU admissions, according to ODH.

The Ohio Lottery is scheduled to have the third Vax-a-Million drawing today with the next winners of the $1 million prize and full college scholarship to be announced Wednesday at 7:29 p.m.

So far, Jonathan Carlyle of Toledo and Abbigail Bugenski of Hamilton County have won $1 million each. Joseph Costello of Englewood and Zoie Vincent from Mayfield Village in Cuyahoga County won the college scholarship.

After today’s drawing, there are two more chances for Ohioans to win. To enter, visit https://ohiovaxamillion.com/index.html or call 1-833-4-ASK-ODH between 9 a.m. and 8 p.m. Entrants must be a permanent Ohio resident ages 12 and older and have had at least one dose of the COVID vaccine.

As of Monday, 5,386,144 people in Ohio have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine and 4,778,091 have finished it.