Ohio reports more than 2,700 daily COVID cases

Coronavirus patients make up 7.3% of the state’s hospital beds and 6.79% of ICU beds. Ohio has 27.6% of hospital beds and 29.36% of ICU beds available as of Monday.

In the last day, the state recorded 136 hospitalizations and 12 ICU admissions. Ohio is averaging 112 hospitalizations and 10 ICU admissions a day over the last 21 days, according to ODH.

More than 51% of Ohioans have started the COVID-19 vaccine, with 59.92% of those 12 and older receiving and 62.19% of those 18 and older at least one dose.

As of Monday, more than 47% of the state’s residents have finished the vaccine. Of those 12 and older 55.38% and 57.85% of those 12 and older have finished their vaccination, according to ODH.