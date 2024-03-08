PHOTOS: 39th St. Pat's Fest Friday Irish Fish Fry at Carroll H.S.

The 39th annual St. Pat’s Fest Friday Irish Fish Fry was held on Mar. 8, 2024 at Archbishop Carroll High School, located at 4524 Linden Ave. in Riverside. Festivities at the ticketed school fundraiser included an all you can eat Icelandic Cod dinner (baked & fried), french fries, cole slaw and two drink tickets for beer, wine, margaritas, Irish coffee or soft drinks, live music, gambling and a silent auction. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER