PHOTOS: 90th anniversary celebration of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority's Beta Eta Omega Chapter

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Beta Eta Omega Chapter leadership at Dayton Renaissance: A Pink Carpet Affair gala at Sinclair Conference Center in downtown Dayton on Saturday, June 8, 2024. From left to right: Mrs. Angeleta Marbury (90th Chartering Observance Entertainment Sub-Committee Co-Chairman), Dr. Leah L. Ward (90th Chartering Observance Co-Chairman), Mrs. Carla Scott (Vice President), Ms. Tiffany R. Cockrell (Great-granddaughter of Charter Member Mrs. Lucie Perry Taylor), Ms. Lisa VJ Taylor (Granddaughter of Charter Member Mrs. Lucie Perry Taylor), Mrs. Cynthia Booker-Neilson (President) and Mrs. Rosalind R. Harper (90th Chartering Observance General Chairman).