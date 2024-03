The Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale happened at The Brightside Music & Event Venue in downtown Dayton on Saturday, March 9, 2024, featuring The Shady Pine, Freakquency, Austin Wolfe, MelinaMarie, The Bruins, and sheller. Winner of the 2024 Dayton Battle of the Bands was Freakquency. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER