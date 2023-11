Bourbon & Bubbles was held at the Dayton Art Institute on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023. An artsy cocktail party, the ticketed event featured exclusive bourbons and sparkling wine from around the world, gourmet food and entertainment by DJ Kim L. In addition, Madame Gigi's Outrageous French Cancan Dancers gave a surprise performance to kick off the evening. Did we spot you there? TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER