PHOTOS: Kettering TreeFest at Habitat Environmental Center

The 17th anniversary of Kettering TreeFest was celebrated at Habitat Environmental Center and Southdale Woods, located at 3036 Bellflower St., on Saturday, Apr. 20, 2024. Community volunteers planted trees and cleaned up the park at the City of Kettering Parks, Recreation and Cultural Arts Department hosted event. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Forestry celebrated its 75th anniversary by planting a tree in each of the state’s 88 counties in honor of Arbor Day. Kettering’s Southdale Woods was chosen as the site to represent Montgomery County with the planting of a swamp white oak tree which was dedicated in a special ceremony. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER