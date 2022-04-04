PHOTOS: OSU players compete to finish ‘The Stupid-Big Sandwich’ in charity event

1 / 7
OSU linemen, Tegra Tshabola won the sandwich eating contest at 15 minutes. Jim Noelker/Staff
© 2023 Dayton.com.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top