PHOTOS: Ryan Roth & The Comeback Special Band's Elvis tribute at Milton Athletic Club

Ryan Roth & The Comeback Special Band played a sold-out tribute concert to the King of Rock n’ Roll Elvis Presley at the Milton Athletic Club in Dayton on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024. Roth donated $5,301 (ticket sales and raffle revenue from his fans) to benefit the A World A’Fair international festival which will be held from May 3-5, 2024 at the Greene County Fairgrounds & Expo Center. WHIO’s Larry Hansgen, voice of the Dayton Flyers, opened the show with a stand-up comedy set. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER