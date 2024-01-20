PHOTOS: School of Rock Mason pays tribute to Talking Heads at The Brightside

School of Rock Mason paid tribute to Talking Heads with a live recreation of their concert movie “Stop Making Sense” at The Brightside Music & Event Venue in downtown Dayton on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024. The school teaches music to kids and adults through private lessons in guitar, bass, drums, keys and vocals and through performance programs that get its students performing together live on stage at real rock venues. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER