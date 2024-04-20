BreakingNews
PHOTOS: The 44th annual Bellbrook Sugar Maple Festival

The 44th annual Bellbrook Sugar Maple Festival was held from Friday, Apr. 19 through Sunday, Apr. 21, 2024. Here are some highlights from Saturday, Apr. 20. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER
