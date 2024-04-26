PHOTOS: The Contemporary Dayton’s 30th annual art auction at The Arcade
1 / 35
The Contemporary Dayton celebrated the 30th anniversary of its annual art auction in the Dayton Arcade’s rotunda and The Contemporary’s galleries on Friday, Apr. 26, 2024. Over 80 local artists donated their work which included paintings, photography, prints and sculptures to The Co’s signature fundraiser for attendees to browse, bid and buy. Proceeds directly fund future exhibitions and education programs. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER