State health officials to talk today about COVID-19 hospitalizations

The director of the Ohio Department of Health and leaders from hospitals across the state will speak today about COVID-19 and hospitalizations as cases have soared in the Buckeye State to levels not seen since January’s surge.
Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, ODH director, will speak at 2 p.m.
The public can watch the event via livestream.
Others included in the event are described as Ohio’s hospital zone leads on COVID-19 hospitalizations: Dr. Richard P. Lofgren, president and chief executive officer of UC Health; Dr. Andrew Thomas, chief clinical officer at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, and Dr. Robert Wyllie, chief medical operations officer for the Cleveland Clinic.
Local schools have wrestled with new cases, quarantine guidelines and mask rules.
