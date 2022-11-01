Taylor Swift to perform in Cincinnati as part of US stadium tour in 2023

The 27-date Eras Tour will kick off on March 18 in Glendale, Arizona, and wrap up with two nights in Los Angeles on Aug. 4-5 at SoFi Stadium. Tour openers will include Paramore, beabadoobee, Phoebe Bridgers, girl in red, MUNA, HAIM, Gayle, Gracie Abrams and OWENN.

She’s scheduled to perform on July 1 at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, with MUNA and Gracie Abrams billed as opening performers.