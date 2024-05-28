200 televisions removed from Paycor Stadium during renovations are available to buy

The televisions were removed from walls within Paycor and were all in working order when they were taken down, according to the county.

Anyone interested in going to the sale to secure one of the televisions for themselves will need to bring cash in the exact amount of their purchase. The televisions also don’t come with remote controls, so buyers should be prepared to have their own universal remote to go with their new purchase.

In addition, all televisions must be picked up immediately by the buyer, who must bring their own loading help; nothing will be held for a later pickup, the county said.

The sale is first come, first served and returns won’t be accepted, the county said.

The roughly 200 televisions will be on sale from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 1 — or until the televisions sell out. The sale will be held at Gate D of Paycor Stadium, the newly expanded plaza off of Elm Street, in Cincinnati.

For those who may be unable to make it to Saturday’s sale, county officials said Hamilton County Stadia and Parking Department is considering a second sale later in the summer, when more TVs will be replaced at Paycor Stadium.

Here’s how much the televisions on sale will cost: