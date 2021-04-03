3 shows hosted at Hamilton businesses will include fire, improve and ballet over the next two weekends

The creative “Fitton: Outside the Box” series put on by the Fitton Center for Creative Arts will continue in the next two weekends with more arts shows hosted at Hamilton businesses.
The latest show is from 3-5 p.m. today, when the Kamikaze Fireflies will present “Kamikaze Pinball!” at Pinball Garage, 113 N. 3rd St. The outdoor performance will include hoops of fire, knives of steel and more.
Next up will be the Two Sketchy Dames performing “Cocktails & Cabaret” from 6-9 p.m. on Friday at Tano Bistro, 150 Riverfront Plaza. The show involves sketch comedy, improv and music by mask-wearing performers. This event was rescheduled from March 19.
The last scheduled show will come on April 11 with “Ballet, Beatles & Bowling” by the Miami Valley Ballet Theatre, which will include contemporary and modern dance with a soundtrack of Beatles music at Pohlman Lanes & Family Entertainment Complex, 954 Pyramid Hill Blvd.
“We really wanted to keep the arts alive in Hamilton, and provide opportunities for live performances, which at the moment is challenging,” said Ian MacKenzie-Thurley, executive director of the Fitton Center, when the series launches last month.
For more details on “Fitton: Outside the Box!” performance series, visit the Fitton Center’s website at www.fittoncenter.org. There is no charge to attend the events, but patrons should check directly with each venue for booking requirements and seating details.