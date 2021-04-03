3 shows hosted at Hamilton businesses will include fire, improve and ballet over the next two weekends

The latest show is from 3-5 p.m. today, when the Kamikaze Fireflies will present “Kamikaze Pinball!” at Pinball Garage, 113 N. 3rd St. The outdoor performance will include hoops of fire, knives of steel and more.

Next up will be the Two Sketchy Dames performing “Cocktails & Cabaret” from 6-9 p.m. on Friday at Tano Bistro, 150 Riverfront Plaza. The show involves sketch comedy, improv and music by mask-wearing performers. This event was rescheduled from March 19.