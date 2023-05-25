5 things to do in the region this weekend

It’s a busy time in the region as the warm weather is here and schedules are packed for the holiday weekend. Here are five things to potentially add to your plans.
TASTE OF CINCINNATI
The annual “Taste” in downtown Cincy will take place 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday, May 27 and Sunday, May 28, and 11 a.m.- 8 p.m. Monday, May 29. More than 75 restaurants, food truck vendors and Findlay Market vendors will be there with several stages of live entertainment. Taste of Cincinnati is on 4 blocks of Fifth Street, between Main Street and just east of Sentinel Street. Be prepared for crowds as more than half-a-million people are expected. More info: tasteofcincinnati.com
JD LEGENDS CONCERTS
County singer Creed Fisher will perform Friday, May 26 at JD Legends, 65 Millard Drive, in Franklin. He has been ultra-prolific, releasing more than a dozen albums and numerous non-LP tracks since his debut album in 2014. His latest single, “Famous White Line,” dropped on May 12 and is second single since last summer’s full-length, “Rebel in the South.” Joey Green will open Friday’s show. Tickets start at $23. On Saturday, JD Legends hosts “Power of Love,” a tribute to Huey Lewis and the News. More info: jdlegends.com
THE WITCHES MARKET
Surrounding the Historic Butler County Courthouse from 7-10 p.m. Saturday, May 27 will be The Witches Market, which features more than 60 vendors with food trucks, crystals, books, plants jewelry, herbs, candles and more. The first Witches Market was conducted in October 2022 and drew a large crowd just ahead of Halloween. The courthouse is at 101 High St. in Hamilton. See photos online at journal-news.com. More info: facebook.com/events/1036981470613817
CHEESE FEST
Austin Landing is hosting a Cheese Fest from 6-10 p.m. Friday, May 26. This food festival will feature numerous vendors with cheesy food options, a beer garden, live music and fireworks. Festivalgoers can expect everything from BBQ mac and cheese, grilled cheese, cheeseburgers and cheese sticks to cheesecake ice cream, cheesecake and much more. Dayton native Alexis Gomez of “American Idol” will open the event with Nashville artists Josh Ross and Jason Michael Carroll co-headlining. The free concert is available thanks to the event’s main sponsor, Stella Artois. This event is free to enter. Austin Landing is located at 10050 Innovation Drive in Miamisburg. More info: dineoutdayton.com
BIG WEEKEND AT KINGS ISLAND
Members of the military (active and retired) will get in free to Kings Island amusement park in Mason this weekend (May 26-29), which includes the park’s new nightly fireworks finale involving a drones spectacular, officials said. Soak City also opens for the season this weekend. More info: visitkingsisland.com
Writers Don Thrasher and Natalie Jones contributed to this report.
About the Author