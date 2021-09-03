‘American Idol’ alum to perform in Mechanicsburg

Miller, from Lancaster, Kentucky, was then flown out to San Diego to appear on “American Idol.”

“I auditioned for the judges out there, and Luke Bryan actually got up and sang with me, and I got to do an original song on the show, and it was just a really cool audition,” he said.

Not long after, Miller was advancing into Hollywood Week on the show.

“Though I was let go from the show after, I still got a lot of shows coming up, and Mechanicsburg is one of such places I get to play,” he said.

The Mechanicsburg First Responders Car show costs $10 for registration for those who wish to participate in showing cars. The first 100 cars registered receive a dash plaque. Trophies also will be awarded to winners.

A silent auction and raffle also will take place. Other activities will include a frozen T-shirt contest, pie your favorite first responder, and more.

As stated in his website bio, “Miller isn’t a typical teen. He’s been performing professionally since the age of seven, progressing steadily from shows in and around his hometown of Lancaster, Kentucky, to larger markets, including appearing on the stages of the Dolby Theatre, Lucas Oil Stadium, WoodSongs, Renfro Valley, Lincoln Jamboree and more.”

During this time, Miller is working toward an album to follow his successful single, “I’m over You so Get over Me.”

“Ever since I was a little boy, I’ve always wanted to do music, and the fact that I’m getting to do so is just about tickling me at that. I’m not one for school, although I think it’s great, but I couldn’t take four more years of it, so I had to do something,” he said.

For the latest information on Miller, visit https://alexmillercountry.com/home.